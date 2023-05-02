Here's Everything New on Netflix in May 2023

The Netflix queue is bursting at the seams with new and anticipated offerings this month. On May 4, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—a Bridgerton universe prequel—will sweep into the ton with the love story between a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George III of England (Corey Mylchreest). On May 18, XO, Kitty will reunite audiences with the world of To All the Boys I Loved Before as Kitty (Anna Cathcart), the youngest of the Covey brood, sets off on her own love story—this time in Seoul. And on May 24, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will put five long-term couples under pressure to get married or move on.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in May 2023
Available May 2
Love Village
The Tailor
Available May 3
Jewish Matchmaking
Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7
Available May 4
Larva Family
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story
Sanctuary
Available May 8
Spirit Rangers: Season 2
Available May 9
Hannah Gadsby: Something Special
Available May 10
Dance Brothers
Missing: Dead or Alive?
Queen Cleopatra
Available May 11
Royalteen: Princess Margrethe
Ultraman: Season 3
Available May 12
Black Night
The Mother
Mulligan
Queer Eye: Season 7
Available May 16
Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me
Available May 17
Faithfully Yours
Fanfic
McGregor Forever
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2
Working: What We Do All Day
Available May 18
Kitti Katz
XO, Kitty
Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune
Available May 19
Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom
Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery
Muted
Selling Sunset: Season 6
Young, Famous & African: Season 2
Available May 22
The Creature Cases: Chapter 3
Available May 23
MerPeople
Victim/Suspect
Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer
Available May 24
Hard Feelings
Mother’s Day
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love
Available May 25
FUBAR
Available May 26
Barbecue Showdown: Season 2
Blood & Gold
Tin & Tina
Turn of the Tide
Available May 30
I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3
Available May 31
Mixed by Erry
Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)
The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes)
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2023
Available May 1
Above Suspicion
Airport
Airport ’77
Airport 1975
American Gangster
Austin Powers in Goldmember
Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery
Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me
Black Hawk Down
The Cable Guy
Captain Phillips
Chicken Run
Cliffhanger
Conan the Barbarian
The Croods
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
Dawn of the Dead
Flight
For Colored Girls
Girl, Interrupted
The Glass Castle
Home Again
Hop
Igor
Kindergarten Cop
Last Action Hero
Legends of the Fall
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events
Léon: The Professional
Marshall
Paranormal Activity
Peter Pan (2003)
Pitch Perfect
Rainbow High: Season 3
Rugrats: Seasons 1-2
The Smurfs: Season 1
Starship Troopers
Steel Magnolias
The Tale of Despereaux
This Is the End
Traffic
Vampires
The Wedding Date
The Young Victoria
Available May 4
Arctic Dogs
Available May 6
A Man Called Otto
Available May 8
Justice League: Seasons 1-2
Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2
Available May 9
Documentary Now!: Season 4
Available May 11
St. Vincent
Available May 12
Call Me Kate
Available May 13
UglyDolls
Available May 22
The Batman: Seasons 1-5
The Boss Baby
Available May 23
All American: Season 5
Available May 26
Dirty Grandpa
Available May 31
Heartland: Season 15
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2023
Leaving May 4
Pup Star: World Tour
Leaving May 10
Bordertown: Seasons 1-3
Leaving May 13
Weed the People
Leaving May 14
Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1
Leaving May 16
Side Effects
Leaving May 18
The Last Days
Leaving May 27
Collateral Beauty
Leaving May 29
The 2nd
Leaving May 31
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
The Boy
Edge of Seventeen
Galaxy Quest
Hachi: A Dog’s Tale
Little Boxes
Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3
My Girl
Rango
The Space Between Us
The Stolen
We Die Young
