Here's Everything New on Netflix in May 2023

The Netflix queue is bursting at the seams with new and anticipated offerings this month. On May 4, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story—a Bridgerton universe prequel—will sweep into the ton with the love story between a young Queen Charlotte (India Amarteifio) and King George III of England (Corey Mylchreest). On May 18, XO, Kitty will reunite audiences with the world of To All the Boys I Loved Before as Kitty (Anna Cathcart), the youngest of the Covey brood, sets off on her own love story—this time in Seoul. And on May 24, The Ultimatum: Queer Love will put five long-term couples under pressure to get married or move on.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in May 2023—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in May 2023

Available May 2

Love Village

The Tailor

Available May 3

Jewish Matchmaking

Great British Baking Show: Juniors: Season 7

Available May 4

Larva Family

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story

Sanctuary

Aleeza in episode 2 of Jewish Matchmaking Courtesy of Netflix

Available May 8

Spirit Rangers: Season 2

Available May 9

Hannah Gadsby: Something Special

Available May 10

Dance Brothers

Missing: Dead or Alive?

Queen Cleopatra

Available May 11

Royalteen: Princess Margrethe

Ultraman: Season 3

Available May 12

Black Night

The Mother

Mulligan

Queer Eye: Season 7

Available May 16

Anna Nicole Smith: You Don’t Know Me

Available May 17

Faithfully Yours

Fanfic

McGregor Forever

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2

Working: What We Do All Day

Available May 18

Kitti Katz

XO, Kitty

Yakitori: Soldiers of Misfortune

Available May 19

Astérix & Obélix: The Middle Kingdom

Kathal – A Jackfruit Mystery

Muted

Selling Sunset: Season 6

Young, Famous & African: Season 2

Available May 22

The Creature Cases: Chapter 3

Available May 23

MerPeople

Victim/Suspect

Wanda Sykes: I’m An Entertainer

Lucy Paez as Zoe and Jennifer Lopez as The Mother in The Mother Eric Milner—Netflix

Available May 24

Hard Feelings

Mother’s Day

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love

Available May 25

FUBAR

Available May 26

Barbecue Showdown: Season 2

Blood & Gold

Tin & Tina

Turn of the Tide

Available May 30

I Think You Should Leave with Tim Robinson: Season 3

Available May 31

Mixed by Erry

Rhythm + Flow France: Season 2 (new episodes)

The Ultimatum: Queer Love (new episodes)

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in May 2023

Available May 1

Above Suspicion

Airport

Airport ’77

Airport 1975

American Gangster

Austin Powers in Goldmember

Austin Powers: International Man of Mystery

Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me

Black Hawk Down

The Cable Guy

Captain Phillips

Chicken Run

Cliffhanger

Conan the Barbarian

The Croods

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

Dawn of the Dead

Flight

For Colored Girls

Girl, Interrupted

The Glass Castle

Home Again

Hop

Igor

Kindergarten Cop

Last Action Hero

Legends of the Fall

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events

Léon: The Professional

Choi Min-yeong as Dae and Anna Cathcart as Kitty Song Covey in XO, Kitty Park Young-Sol—Netflix

Marshall

Paranormal Activity

Peter Pan (2003)

Pitch Perfect

Rainbow High: Season 3

Rugrats: Seasons 1-2

The Smurfs: Season 1

Starship Troopers

Steel Magnolias

The Tale of Despereaux

This Is the End

Traffic

Vampires

The Wedding Date

The Young Victoria

Available May 4

Arctic Dogs

Available May 6

A Man Called Otto

Available May 8

Justice League: Seasons 1-2

Justice League Unlimited: Seasons 1-2

Available May 9

Documentary Now!: Season 4

Available May 11

St. Vincent

Available May 12

Call Me Kate

Available May 13

UglyDolls

Available May 22

The Batman: Seasons 1-5

The Boss Baby

India Amarteifio as Young Queen Charlotte in 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' Liam Daniel—Netflix

Available May 23

All American: Season 5

Available May 26

Dirty Grandpa

Available May 31

Heartland: Season 15

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in May 2023

Leaving May 4

Pup Star: World Tour

Leaving May 10

Bordertown: Seasons 1-3

Leaving May 13

Weed the People

Leaving May 14

Booba: Food Puzzle: Season 1

Leaving May 16

Side Effects

Leaving May 18

The Last Days

Leaving May 27

Collateral Beauty

Leaving May 29

The 2nd

Leaving May 31

Barbershop 2: Back in Business

The Boy

Edge of Seventeen

Galaxy Quest

Hachi: A Dog’s Tale

Little Boxes

Midnight Diner: Seasons 1-3

My Girl

Rango

The Space Between Us

The Stolen

We Die Young

Contact us at letters@time.com.