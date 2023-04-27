Beginning June 1, Paywall to be Removed from Time.com and its Archival Content from the Last 100 Years

Today, TIME Chief Executive Officer Jessica Sibley announced that TIME’s digital journalism, as well its archives from the last 100 years, will be accessible on Time.com for readers around the world for free beginning on June 1, 2023. The announcement was made onstage at the 17th annual TIME100 Gala, celebrating TIME’s list of the world’s most influential people, at Frederick P. Rose Hall, home of Jazz at Lincoln Center in New York City.

“At TIME, our mission is to provide trusted, quality storytelling about the people and ideas shaping our world, and to ensure that information is accessible to as many people as possible, regardless of geographic location or socioeconomic status,” said Sibley. “We fundamentally believe that access to trusted information is a global imperative and should be available to all of humanity.”

During the announcement, Sibley recognized Verizon Chairman and CEO Hans Vestberg as a leader whose work in digital inclusion and focus on digital accessibility, affordability and usability was an early inspiration for her actions to create more digitally inclusive content.

Vestberg said: “As a long-time digital inclusion advocate, it’s great to see TIME’s efforts to advance and democratize access to trusted information. From my vantage point running one of the largest telecommunications companies in the world, I’m a believer in the power of leaders and businesses coming together to find solutions that allow all to participate in the digital economy – and TIME’s latest move is evidence of that.”

The decision to remove the paywall from TIME.com furthers TIME’s mission of providing trusted guidance for audiences around the world. Today, TIME reaches the largest audience in its history—more than 105 million people around the world across its platforms—and its iconic magazine, with more than 1 million subscribers, remains the largest U.S. print title in news.

