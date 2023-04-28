TIME is Looking for America's Best Law Firms

This year, for the first time, TIME will debut a ranking of America’s Best Law Firms, in partnership with Statista, a leading international provider of market and consumer data and rankings. This new ranking program will recognize the most widely recommended law firms in the country, as nominated by those in the legal profession.
The nomination and survey period will run from May 8 to June 30, 2023. Nominations can be made for firms in almost 30 legal fields, from capital markets to intellectual property, and any law firms with a branch in the U.S. can be nominated and recommended. Winning companies will be those most frequently recommended by the survey participants.
More information and a link to register for the survey can be found online at www.statista.com/page/best-law-firms-us. Winners will be announced on TIME.com and in a print issue of the magazine in November 2023.
