Former President Donald Trump’s fundraising for his 2024 reelection campaign spiked after his indictment on March 30, raising $18.8 million between January and March—$4 million of which came in the 24 hour period after the indictment, according to new figures from his campaign, Politico reports.

The large sum was split between the former president’s political action committee, Save America, and his campaign—whose first-quarter financial disclosure to the Federal Election Committee is due Saturday. Trump’s uptick in fundraising is a strong point of interest in the Republican primary, where he has a stronghold among MAGA supporters, but continues to face controversy and legal woes.

Trump was indicted on March 30 by Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records related to his alleged involvement in a 2016 hush money scandal weeks before he won the presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty and prosecutors have asked for a January trial, just weeks before the Iowa caucuses kick off the GOP primary.

According to Politico, the campaign says it raised $15.4 million in the two weeks following the DA office’s filing of charges against Trump, and that almost a quarter of donors from that period had never donated to Trump before. He received more than 312,000 donations, over 97% of which were less than $200 each, averaging around $49.

Trump was also reportedly raising $168,000 per day in the first quarter from January 1 to March 31, according to Politico. Because of the March 30-31 window following the indictment, the donation figures provided don’t reveal the true scope of Trump’s fundraising in the weeks that have passed since the charges were filed.

According to figures from the campaign, Trump’s fundraising report will show that the campaign accumulated $14.5 million in the first quarter, almost all of which was transferred over from Save America, Politico reports. Additionally, the campaign reported spending $3.5 million and having $13.9 million liquid at the end of March.

Trump began fundraising for the campaign in November, but his earnings have been small compared to his 2020 reelection run while he was still in office. He raised more than $30 million in 2019’s first quarter.

The campaign is pushing hard to increase revenue with recent efforts like recruiting experienced Republican fundraisers to pursue an advantage in the crowded race for Republican presidential nominee. Trump’s competition includes former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, tech entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former Arkansas Gov.r Asa Hutchinson and potential contenders who have supported Trump over the years, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former Vice President Mike Pence, and former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo.

Contact us at letters@time.com.