Adventure Never Ends: A Tabletop Saga — Watch a Short Doc about Dungeons & Dragons

By TIME Video
|39:18

In its 50 year history, the game of Dungeons and Dragons has inspired generations of players—each for their own reasons—but the common themes of community, creativity and confidence are hard to miss. This short film features dedicated players including actor Matthew Lillard and Luke Gygax, son of D&D co-founder, Gary Gygax.

