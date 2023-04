Misty Copeland was named to the TIME 100 list in 2015. A rising star with the American Ballet Theater, Copeland made history as the first African American woman to be promoted to principal dancer in the company’s 75 year history. Copeland is the author of eight books; a co-founder of athletic-wear line, Greatness Wins; and president of The Misty Copeland foundation, where she is working to expand access to ballet and art to empower a new generation.