Watch: Bassem Youssef on Bringing His Comedy and Culture to the U.S.

Bassem Youssef was featured on the TIME 100 list in 2013, when he was the host of El-Bernameg, a popular satirical news show in Egypt. Trained as a cardiac surgeon, Youssef became the voice of a nation hopeful for greater democratic freedoms. However, by 2014 it was clear that Egypt’s military leadership felt threatened by his comedy and Youssef was forced to flee. His story is one of reinvention, from doctor to satirist, to immigrant and now actor, Bassem Youssef keeps finding a new voice.