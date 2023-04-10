How Climate Change Is Making Your Seasonal Allergies Symptoms Worse

By Andrew D. Johnson
|4:36

Warming temperatures, shifting seasonal patterns, and more carbon dioxide in the atmosphere is affecting pollen production. For the millions of people who suffer from seasonal allergies, this means sneezing, scratchy eyes, and runny noses for longer periods of time.

Watch More From TIME

Write to Andrew D. Johnson at andrew.johnson@time.com.

EDIT POST