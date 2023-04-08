6 People Wounded in Shooting on South Carolina Beach: Police

ISLE OF PALMS, S.C. — Gunfire erupted on a South Carolina beach during a “senior skip day” event involving numerous teenagers Friday, wounding six people, police in South Carolina said.
The shooting took place around 5:20 p.m. on Isle of Palms, 94 miles (151 kilometers) south of Myrtle Beach.
Hundreds of people including high schoolers taking an unofficial day off were on the beach at the time, and there were several altercations before shots were fired, Isle of Palms Police Chief Kevin Cornett said during a news conference.
Six people suffered injuries that were not life-threatening. Some were taken to the hospital by ambulance, and others transported themselves. Five of the victims were teens, and another was in her mid-30s, Cornett said.
Several people were detained on weapons charges, but police could not immediately say if the shooter was in custody or if any of the firearms recovered at the scene were used in the shooting, Cornett said.
An investigation was ongoing.
