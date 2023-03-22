Warning: This post contains spoilers for episode 4 of The Mandalorian season 3.

Following an opening sequence in which Grogu (formerly known as Baby Yoda) spars with a fellow Mandalorian foundling, the fourth episode of The Mandalorian‘s third season, “Chapter 20: The Foundling,” offered some additional insight into Grogu’s Jedi beginnings.

While watching the Armorer (Emily Swallow) forge him a plate of beskar armor, Grogu once again flashed back to the day he escaped the clone troopers carrying out Order 66, the Jedi purge ordered by Emperor Palpatine (Ian McDiarmid) in Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith. We first saw Grogu begin to remember what happened to him during the infamous Jedi massacre while training with Luke Skywalker (a CGI de-aged version of Mark Hamill) on the planet of Ossus in The Book of Boba Fett.

Jedi in a scene from The Mandalorian season 3 Lucasfilm

While the first flashback simply revealed that a number of Jedi went to their deaths trying to protect Grogu, this time, we learned that it was Jedi Master Kelleran Beq (played by Jar Jar Binks actor Ahmed Best) who got Grogu away from the Jedi Temple and off Coruscant. Best previously appeared as Kelleran Beq in the Star Wars competition show Jedi Temple Challenge, but this is is the first time we’ve seen his story play out in Star Wars canon.

Grogu and Kelleran ultimately escaped Coruscant by jumping to lightspeed in a ship given to them by sympathetic Royal Naboo Security Forces. But considering the number of years that passed between Order 66 and when Mando (Pedro Pascal) found Grogu on the desert planet Arvala-7 in The Mandalorian series premiere, it seems like we’re bound to learn more about Grogu’s backstory as the show goes on.

