Alison Roman's CNN Show Isn't Happening Anymore

Alison Roman’s television show has been canceled once again. A series starring the popular cookbook author and YouTuber was announced in January 2022 and originally set to launch on CNN’s ill-fated streaming service CNN+. After CNN abruptly shut down the streamer last year, the network said it would pick up Roman’s series and set a fall 2022 premiere date for (More Than) A Cooking Show With Alison Roman. But in a recent interview with TIME about her new cookbook, Sweet Enough, Roman revealed that her series fell victim yet again to a slew of CNN cancelations. She is now shopping it to other distributors.

Roman says she has filmed two seasons of the series. Each episode centers on a different ingredient, where it comes from, and how to use it. The Instagram-famous cook described the series as fun yet educational with a focus on sustainability. CNN cut the show last year along with several other original series, including Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.

Roman had a hectic few years after facing controversy and losing her column at the New York Times early in the pandemic for implying in an interview that Chrissy Teigen and Marie Kondo sold out by creating home goods lines, even though Roman was working on a line of spoons herself. After apologizing, Roman launched a popular YouTube series called “Home Movies” and will soon publish a third cookbook. In her interview with TIME, she reflected on how cooking through the chaos helped her become resilient. “There are certain things that can only come from failing in a really epic way in a very public forum,” she says. “You become more nervous and afraid and ashamed. But you also become a little bit more brave.”

Roman had planned to continue writing her weekly newsletter “A Newsletter” and film “Home Movies” while starring on her CNN show. She found out that it had been canceled for a second time while on a promotional shoot for the series. “I’ve had a bit more of a hard time keeping it together this second time around, because we were like a month and a half away from premiering,” she says. “But me and Stanley Tucci—I’m in good company.”

Roman believes both seasons of the show could eventually find a home. “Hopefully it sees the light of day,” she says.

Write to Eliana Dockterman at eliana.dockterman@time.com.