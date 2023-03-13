‘They’re Disorderly and They Misbehave’: Tourists Banned From Motorcycling in Bali

Bali has had enough of unruly riders. Foreign tourists won’t be allowed to use motorcycles to get around the island after a string of accidents led to injuries and even deaths.
“They’re disorderly and they misbehave,” said Governor Wayan Koster on Monday. From here on, foreigners should only use modes of transport prepared by tourism services that meet certain standards “to ensure quality and dignified tourism,” he added.
It’s unclear how the ban would be upheld. Koster has sought the legal ministry’s support to let Bali revoke visas if any foreign tourists are found riding motorbikes, or if they’re found committing other wrongdoings like illegally working or misusing stay permits.
Read More: Sex Outside Marriage Will Be Illegal Under Indonesia’s Sweeping New Criminal Code
The holiday destination has been marred by motorcycle accidents recently. Last month, a Russian tourist was detained by the police after riding while under the influence of alcohol and crashing into a local rider, causing him to be hospitalized. In January, a Ukrainian tourist and a Russian visitor died in a road traffic collision.
- The Most Interesting Think Tank in American Politics
- Top Chef's Tom Colicchio Stands by His Decisions
- 4 Americans Were Kidnapped in Tamaulipas, Mexico. Here's What We Know So Far
- Paris Hilton: Why I'm Telling My Abortion Story Now
- Introducing TIME’s Women of the Year 2023
- Biden Unlikely to Attend King Charles' Coronation
- Column: The Death of "Dilbert" and False Claims of White Victimhood
- Your Houseplants Have Some Powerful Health Benefits
- Why You Should Report Your Rapid Test Results