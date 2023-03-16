Dijon has long been one of France’s great gastronomic cities. While almost all its namesake mustard is now manufactured outside the city, globetrotting gastronomes still frequent Dijon’s Michelin-rated restaurants, such as William Frachot and CIBO, and the famous food market, Les Halles Gourmandes.

In 2022, Dijon rose to further prominence with the launch of its Cité de la Gastronomie et du Vin. Inside the former Hôtel-Dieu—the city’s historic hospital—visitors enjoy the region’s food and wine through tastings and courses at Ferrandi Paris school of culinary arts and École des Vins de Bourgogne, among other eateries. A pedestrian wine trail links the complex to the railway station.

This milestone opening follows the launch of France’s Vallée de la Gastronomie trail, from Dijon to Marseille, highlighting local producers of wine, beer, truffles, olives, cheese, and sweets along the way. New hotel openings—Sainte-Anne Hotel Dijon, a Hilton Curio Collection property, and Mama Shelter Dijon (opening this summer)—offer restful bases for expeditions.

