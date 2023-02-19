MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person was killed and 10 were injured early Sunday after a pair of shootings in Tennessee that police believe are connected, according to a news release from the Memphis Police Department posted on Twitter.
The shootings occurred in the Whitehaven neighborhood of Memphis, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) south of downtown and near the Memphis International Airport. Both shootings took place on East Shelby Drive, a commercial corridor of restaurants, grocery stores, churches and medical offices surrounded by residential streets.
Police responded to the first scene at Memphis nightclub the Live Lounge at 12:43 a.m., according to the release. Two victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition. Five others with less serious injuries went to area hospitals in private vehicles.
While police were on the scene, they were notified of a second shooting about a mile away. At that scene, one male victim was pronounced dead and three other victims were transported to the hospital in critical condition, according to police.
Police do not know what led to the shooting or whether the shooter knew the victims. They do not yet have a solid description of the shooter or shooters. Anyone with information is asked to call 901-528-CASH with tips.
