Presented By

Former President Jimmy Carter Enters Hospice Care

Former president Jimmy Carter prior to the game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Cincinnati Bengals at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, on September 30, 2018.
Scott Cunningham—Getty Images
By Associated Press

ATLANTA — The Carter Center said Saturday that former President Jimmy Carter has entered home hospice care.

The charity created by the 98-year-old former president said on Twitter that after a series of short hospital stays, Carter “decided to spend his remaining time at home with his family and receive hospice care instead of additional medical intervention.”

It said he has the full support of his medical team and family, which “asks for privacy at this time and is grateful for the concern shown by his many admirers.”

Carter, a Democrat, became the 39th U.S. president when he defeated former President Gerald R. Ford in 1976. He served a single term and was defeated by Republican Ronald Reagan in 1980.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

You May Also Like
Read Next
What We Know About the Lawsuits Against Norfolk Southern
Next Up: Editor's Pick
What America's Richest Ski Town's Handling of COVID-19 Shows
EDIT POST