Nicola Sturgeon, the leader of Scotland and a dominant force in the Scottish independence movement, announced Wednesday that she will be resigning after more than eight years in the post. She will remain in office until her successor is chosen.

“Since my very first moments in the job, I have believed that part of serving well is to know, almost instinctively, when the time is right to make way for someone else,” Sturgeon said at a press conference at Bute House, the First Minister’s official residence, in Edinburgh. “In my head and in my heart, I know that time is now. That it is right for me, for my party, and for the country.”

The shock announcement comes three weeks after Sturgeon told the BBC there was “plenty left in the tank” after New Zealand’s then-leader Jacinda Ardern announced her resignation, citing burnout. “If I ever reach the point that she has clearly reached, where I think overall I just can’t give the job everything it deserves,” Sturgeon said at the time, “then I hope I have the same courage she’s had in saying, ‘OK, this is the point to go’.”

Sturgeon, who has been a member of the Scottish Parliament for more than two decades, took over from Alex Salmond as the first female leader of the Scottish Nationalist Party and First Minister in 2014, following the failed independence referendum in 2014. Since then, Sturgeon has shepherded her pro-independence party through a number of major election victories and saw the SNP’s popularity rise.

The decision comes at an uncertain time for the SNP and the future of the Scottish independence movement. A second push for independence began following Brexit, with Scotland voting heavily in favor of remaining within the European Union. SNP leaders including Sturgeon had argued that the Brexit vote meant that a second referendum was needed given Scotland’s divergent views on Europe.

But the U.K. Supreme Court ruled in November that the Scottish Parliament cannot hold a second independence referendum without Westminster’s approval. Sturgeon has said that the next general election in the U.K., scheduled for late 2024 or early 2025, would serve as a “de facto referendum” on independence, though not all of her colleagues agree with that direction. The party’s election strategy is due to be debated at a SNP conference next month that will decide how the party moves on the issue.

In her announcement, Sturgeon said that by resigning now, she would free up the party “to choose the path it believes to be the right one without worrying about the perceived implications for my leadership and in the knowledge that a new leader will steer us, I believe successfully, on that path.”

“Her public service, personal resilienc,e and commitment to Scotland is unmatched, and she has served our party unlike anyone else,” SNP lawmaker Stewart McDonald said of Sturgeon on Wednesday, adding that her resignation constitutes an “enormous loss.”

