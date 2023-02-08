The Biggest Moments From Biden’s 2023 State of the Union Address

Speaking before Congress for the first time since Republicans captured the House majority, President Joe Biden opened his State of the Union address Tuesday night by celebrating how far the nation’s economy has come since high inflation peaked last summer and taking credit for the decrease in unemployment.

Biden also touted a unity agenda focused on areas where he believes Democrats and Republicans can find common ground. “The people sent us a clear message,” Biden said, with new House Speaker Kevin McCarthy standing behind him. “Fighting for the sake of fighting, power for the sake of power, conflict for the sake of conflict, gets us nowhere.”

The President’s speech before a politically divided Congress comes as the nation grapples with complex domestic and international issues, including economic instability, a standoff over raising the debt limit, the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, and escalating tensions with China. Biden offered a reassuring assessment of the nation’s current state as it emerges from the COVID-19 pandemic with its lowest unemployment rate since 1969. The economy created 12.1 million jobs between January 2021, when Biden took office, and this January, more jobs created in two years than under any previous President during a four-year term.

But he acknowledged persistent high prices and continued anxiety about the future, and he referenced the January 6, 2021 attack on the U.S. Capitol and threats to the democratic process. “Two years ago, democracy faced its greatest threat since the Civil War,” Biden said. “And today, our democracy remains unbound and unbroken.”

Biden’s speech Tuesday night is a dress rehearsal for his likely reelection campaign, when the President will once again try to convince American voters that his experienced leadership and willingness to work across the aisle makes him the right leader in polarizing times. Biden is hoping to tout his success over the last two years at getting some Republicans to sign on to major investments in infrastructure, boosting tech manufacturing in the U.S., and a modest gun safety bill.

Biden’s address comes at a time when his approval rating is hovering around 42%, among the lowest average second-year approval ratings of any modern president (only his predecessor, President Donald Trump, had a lower second-year average rating). One persistent drag on Biden’s ratings has been the economy, which is still reeling from high inflation. An ABC News/Washington Post poll released Sunday found that four in 10 Americans say they are financially worse off since Biden took office. That same poll found that 62% of Americans would be disappointed or angry if Biden won a second term.

These are the key moments from Biden’s 2023 State of the Union speech.

Tyre Nichols and police reform

The chamber fell silent as Biden introduced the parents of Tyre Nichols, who died after being beaten by police officers in Memphis, and called on Congress to take action on police reform.

Biden asked parents to “imagine if you lost that child at the hands of the law?” Biden pointed out that Black and brown families feel the potential danger of a police stop acutely. “Most of us in here have never had to have the talk, the talk, that Black and brown parents have to have with their children,” Biden told the House and Senate assembled before him.

Biden said that he knows most cops and their families are “good, decent, honorable people,” and they risk their lives when they put the shield on their uniforms, “but what happened to Tyre in Memphis happens too often.” Biden described actions he took to ban federal officers from using choke holds and no-knock warrants. Biden called on Congress to pass more police reforms into law. “When police departments violate the public trust they must be held accountable,” he said. Biden said that Nichols’ mother, RowVaughn Wells, told him that her son was “a beautiful soul and something good will come out of this.” What comes out of Nichols’ death, Biden said, is “up to all of us.”

“Let’s make the words of Tyre’s mom come true,” Biden continued. “Something good must come from this.”

Ukraine

Biden condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin’s “unfair and brutal war in Ukraine.” Early in the speech, Biden thanked Ukraine’s ambassador to the U.S. Oksana Markarova—who was seated near First Lady Jill Biden—to a loud applause from the chamber. “Ambassador, we are united in our support for your country,” Biden said. “We are going to stand with you as long as it takes. Our nation is working for more freedom, more dignity, and more peace, not just in Europe, but everywhere.”

Biden later attributed the disruption of international energy and food supply chains to the war in Ukraine.

Abortion

With five Supreme Court Justices in the audience, Biden called on Congress to restore a nationwide right to abortion and codify Roe v. Wade after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark decision last summer that for 50 years had protected the right to terminate a pregnancy.

Biden vowed to veto any federal abortion ban that arrives on his desk. “The Vice President and I are doing everything we can to protect access to reproductive health care and safeguard patient privacy,” Biden said.

More than a dozen states have implemented strict restrictions on most abortion—including medication abortions—since the Supreme Court’s Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization ruling.

COVID-19

Biden reiterated the U.S. government intends to let the COVID-19 public health emergency expire in May, a sign that public officials believe the country is moving out of the pandemic.

“While the virus is not gone, thanks to the resilience of the American people in the ingenuity of medicine, we have broken COVID’s grip on us,” Biden said.

An average of more than 500 people are still dying each day from COVID-19, though the virus is no longer upending everyday life to the extent that it did a year ago. The move to end the public health emergency is expected to have significant consequences for the healthcare system. Millions of Americans have received access to free COVID-19 tests, vaccines and treatments, some of which will no longer be free once the emergency is lifted.

Notable guests

Every year, members of Congress and the First Lady invite guests to the State of the Union who they wish to recognize, thank, or help bring attention to specific issues.

Among this year’s presidential guests sitting with First Lady Jill Biden in the House gallery are the parents of Tyre Nichols, the 29-year-old Black man who was beaten to death by police officers in Memphis on Jan. 7; Brandon Tsay, the California man who disarmed a gunman in the Monterey Park shooting that killed 11 people on Jan. 22; Paul Pelosi, the husband of former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who was attacked on Oct. 28 in their San Francisco home by a man searching for his wife; Oksana Markarova, the Ukrainian ambassador to the United States; and Bono, the singer who has championed AIDS treatment.

Accompanying them in the First Lady’s box are cancer survivors, business owners, students, a young immigrant seeking legal status, a father who lost a child to a fentanyl overdose, a couple who advocated for legalizing same-sex marriage, a Holocaust survivor, an ironworker, a Navy spouse, and a woman who nearly died during pregnancy due to a delay in receiving treatment because of Texas’ abortion law.

