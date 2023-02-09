Announcing the TIME100 Impact Award Honorees

What began as a list of the world’s most influential people is now an expansive community of global change-makers.
Across every industry, TIME100 leaders—scientists and CEOs, artists and activists, pop stars and politicians—are moving our world forward. Just as TIME’s annual list recognizes achievement in one year, we also know influence endures. The TIME100 Impact Awards—which debuted in spring 2022 in Dubai—recognize leaders who, through sustained effort, have done extraordinary work to shape the future of their industries and the world at large.
This spring’s honorees range from the former first lady who has spent decades fighting for women’s and children’s rights to a prolific filmmaker and producer who reimagined how we tell stories. Read about them here.
