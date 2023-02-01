The 2023 Grammy Awards are set to take place this Sunday, Feb. 5 at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The nominations, announced back in November, include some major face-offs at this year’s ceremony: Adele and Beyoncé both released massive, record-breaking albums last year which now hold nominations in the many of the same categories including Album of the Year, Song of the Year, and Record of the Year. Friends Lizzo and Harry Styles are also set to battle it out in the pop categories.

Last year, Jon Batiste surprised many as he took home the night’s biggest prize—winning over the likes of Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, and Justin Bieber—along with four other awards, making him the most awarded artist of the night. Doja Cat and SZA received Best Pop Duo for their song “Kiss Me More,” and Silk Sonic (composed of Bruno Mars and Anderson .Paak) walked away with four trophies. Olivia Rodrigo also took home three Grammys for Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance and Best Pop Vocal Album.

This year’s award show is one to get excited for, with many highly anticipated performers announced, many stars confirmed to be attending, and some rumored appearances that may just break your TV set. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s Grammy Awards.

Where can you stream the Grammys?

The Grammy Awards will air live at 8:00 PM EST (5:00 PM PST). The show will be available to stream on CBS and on-demand with the Paramount+ app. Streams will also be available on the Recording Academy’s social channels, including Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Twitter, and Instagram.

Who is hosting the Grammy Awards?

The awards ceremony will be hosted by comedian Trevor Noah. He has been hosting music’s biggest night since 2021—and it’s probably because he does a great job. The former Daily Show host recently left his Comedy Central show in December. “The first one was [during] COVID-19, and it was a completely different way to make the show,” he told Billboard during an interview about hosting the ceremony. “And then the next one was in Las Vegas because of the restrictions [in Los Angeles], and that was a different type of show. Now it’s exciting [because] it’ll be the first one for me back in LA—that’s hopefully not just normal, but different for the right reasons.”

Who is attending and who is performing? Who isn’t attending?

Harry Styles was the most recently announced performer for this year’s Grammy Awards. Other performers include Bad Bunny, Mary J. Blige, Sam Smith with Kim Petras, Luke Combs, Steve Lacy, Brandi Carlile, and Lizzo. There are some rumors swirling about whether or not some major stars will perform, as Variety reports: many are waiting with bated breath to see if Adele or Beyoncé will perform; Jay-Z might get on stage with DJ Khaled to perform their nominated song “GOD DID”; and there is slated to be “an all-star tribute to Loretta Lynn,” who died in October.

Doja Cat, Zach Bryan, and Future are all confirmed to be attending, in addition to all of the Best New Artists nominees: Måneskin, Muni Long, DOMi & JD Beck, Samara Joy, Latto, Anitta, Omar Apollo, Molly Tuttle, and Wet Leg.

For those who will be skipping out on Sunday’s festivities, it seems unlikely that Lady Gaga will attend as she is in the middle of filming.

Who has the most nominations?

Beyoncé has a total of nine nominations this year, making her the most nominated. She and her husband, Jay-Z, are the two most nominated artists in Grammy history—tied with a total of 88 nominations each. Kendrick Lamar received eight nominations for his album, Mr. Morale and the Big Steppers, while Adele and Brandi Carlile are tied with seven nominations each.

What are the new categories at the Grammys?

The new categories at the 2023 Grammy Awards include: Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical; Best Alternative Music Performance; Best Americana Performance; Best Score Soundtrack for Video Games and Other Interactive Media; and Best Spoken Word Poetry Album.

