Donald Trump Is Back on Facebook After 2-Year Ban

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during an event at his Mar-a-Lago home on in Palm Beach, Florida on November 15, 2022.
Joe Raedle—Getty Images
By BARBARA ORTUTAY and JILL COLVIN / AP
January 25, 2023 5:35 PM EST

Facebook parent Meta is reinstating former President Donald Trump’s personal account after two-year suspension following the Jan. 6 insurrection.

The company said in a blog post Wednesday it is adding “new guardrails” to ensure there are no “repeat offenders” who violate its rules.

“In the event that Mr. Trump posts further violating content, the content will be removed and he will be suspended for between one month and two years, depending on the severity of the violation,” Meta, which is based in Menlo Park, California, said.

Trump’s spokesperson did no immediately respond to a request for comment on the decision.

He was suspended on Jan. 7, a day after the deadly 2021 insurrection. Other social media companies also kicked him off their platforms, though he was recently reinstated on Twitter after Elon Musk took over the company. He has not tweeted.

Banned from mainstream social media, Trump has been relying on his own, much smaller site, Truth Social, which he launched after being blocked from Twitter.

More Must-Reads From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

You May Also Like
Read Next
A Boy, 6, Shot His Teacher. The School Was Warned About the Gun But Did Nothing, Lawyer Says
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The 25 Defining Works of the Black Renaissance
EDIT POST