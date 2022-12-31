Mega Millions Jackpot Climbs to $785 Million

The first Mega Millions drawing of the new year will be a big one as no one won Friday night’s estimated $685 million jackpot.
The top prize increased to $785 million ahead of the next drawing Tuesday night.
No ticket purchased for the lottery matched all six numbers drawn Friday night, Mega Millions said in a statement early Saturday.
The numbers selected Friday were: 1, 3, 6, 44, 51 and gold Mega Ball 7.
The jackpot has grown so large thanks to long odds of one in 302.6 million that have resulted in 22 straight drawings without a big winner.
The estimated $785 million prize is for a winner who chooses to be paid through an annuity, with annual checks over 29 years. Nearly all winners opt for cash, which for the next drawing would be an estimated $395 million.
The jackpot is the largest since a $2.04 billion Powerball prize was won Nov. 8 in California. A winner hasn’t been announced for that record-setting payout.
“On only three previous occasions has the Mega Millions jackpot gone beyond $700 million, and all three times those rolls continued on past $1 billion,” Mega Millions said.
Mega Millions is played in 45 states as well as Washington, D.C., and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
