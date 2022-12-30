The new year on Netflix will arrive with a buffet of fresh content—including a smorgasbord of international offerings. In The Kings of the World, five homeless youngsters from Medellín journey through rural Colombia to claim a piece of land. The Lying Life of Adults, based on the 2019 Elena Ferrante novel of the same name, follows Giovanna (Giordana Marengo) as she comes of age in 1990s Naples. And Copenhagen Cowboy, by Danish director Nicolas Winding Refn (Pusher, Drive, The Neon Demon), navigates the Copenhagen criminal underworld in shades of neon noir.
A couple of new Netflix originals nod to classic works of the past. The Pale Blue Eye, based on the 2003 novel of the same name by Louis Bayard, also references Edward Allen Poe—quite directly, in fact, as Harry Melling (Harry Potter) plays the young poet with a knack for solving mysteries. And That ‘90s Show is a follow-up, of course, to the beloved millennial classic That ‘70s Show. Eric and Donna’s daughter, Leia Forman (Callie Haverda), is visiting her grandparents for the summer—and yes, Kitty and Red are back.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in January 2023—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in January 2023
Available January 1
Kaleidoscope
Lady Voyeur
The Way of the Househusband: Season 2
Available January 4
How I Became a Gangster
The Kings of the World
The Lying Life of Adults
MADOFF: The Monster of Wall Street
Available January 5
Copenhagen Cowboy
Ginny & Georgia: Season 2
Woman of the Dead
Available January 6
Mumbai Mafia: Police vs The Underworld
The Pale Blue Eye
Pressure Cooker
The Ultimatum: France: Season 1, Part 2
Available January 10
Andrew Santino: Cheeseburger
The Hatchet Wielding Hitchhiker
Available January 11
Noise
Sexify: Season 2
Available January 12
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight: Season 2
The Makanai: Cooking for the Maiko House
Vikings: Valhalla: Season 2
Available January 13
Break Point
Dog Gone
Sky Rojo: Season 3
Suzan & Freek
Trial by Fire
Available January 19
Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre
Khallat+
That ‘90s Show
Women at War
Available January 20
Bake Squad: Season 2
Bling Empire: New York
Fauda: Season 4
Mission Majnu
Represent
Şahmaran
Shanty Town
Available January 23
Narvik
Available January 25
Against the Ropes
Available January 26
Daniel Spellbound: Season 2
Record of Ragnarok: Season 2, Episodes 1-10
Available January 27
Kings of Jo’Burg: Season 2
Lockwood & Co.
The Snow Girl
You People
Available January 30
Princess Power
Available January 31
Cunk on Earth
Pamela, a love story
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in January 2023
Available January 1
The Aviator
Barbershop 2: Back in Business
Blue Streak
Brokeback Mountain
The ‘Burbs
Closer
The Conjuring
Daddy Day Care
Fletch
Forrest Gump
G.I. Joe: The Rise of Cobra
Grease
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Jerry Maguire
King Kong
Leap Year
Life
Minority Report
National Security
New Amsterdam: Season 1
The Nutty Professor
The Nutty Professor II: The Klumps
Old Enough!: Season 2
Parenthood
Reservoir Dogs
Resident Evil: Afterlife
Road to Perdition
Rocky
Rocky II
Rocky III
Rocky IV
Rocky V
Scott Pilgrim vs. the World
Survivor: Season 18
The Taking of Pelham 123
This Is 40
Top Gun
Transformers: Dark of the Moon
Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen
Twins
Available January 6
Love Island USA: Season 2
The Walking Dead: Season 11
Available January 9
Vinland Saga: Season 2
Available January 17
The Devil to Pay
Available January 19
The Pez Outlaw
Available January 20
The Real World: Season 28
Available January 23
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Available January 24
Little Angel: Volume 2
Available January 25
Begin Again
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in January 2023
Leaving January 6
Bulletproof 2
Leaving January 8
L.A.’s Finest: Seasons 1-2
Leaving January 12
CHIPS
Leaving January 15
Steve Jobs
Leaving January 17
Yummy Mummies: Season 1
Leaving January 26
Z Nation: Seasons 1-5
Leaving January 29
She’s Funny That Way
Leaving January 31
Addams Family Values
Battle: Los Angeles
Love Jacked
Newness
Rambo
Rambo: Last Blood
The Borgias: Seasons 1-3
- The 49 Most Anticipated Movies of 2023
- What Happened to the Alternative Currencies That Came Before Crypto
- This App Is the Newest Way to Treat Nightmares
- The 10 Best Korean Dramas of 2022 to Watch on Netflix
- Column: Ukrainian Youth May Save Democracy, But They Cannot Do It Alone
- Modern Hanukkah Traditions Are A Reminder That Extremism Is Always Short-Lived
- ‘It’s Rare To See Change Happen at This Pace.’ A Global Backlash Is Forcing Qatar to Treat Migrant Workers Better
- Column: History Suggests This Winter Could Be Dangerous for Armenians