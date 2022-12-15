TIMEPieces x Deepak Chopra: The Seven Collection, Presented in Partnership with Seva.Love and Artifex, Commemorates the 25th Anniversary of Chopra’s Bestseller, The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success

TIMEPieces, the web3 community initiative from TIME, is partnering with Seva.Love, the web3 platform co-founded by world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and author Deepak Chopra, on a new NFT collection commemorating the bestselling book, The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success by Chopra in its 25th anniversary year.

TIMEPieces x Deepak Chopra: The Seven Collection includes 73 NFT artists who created unique book cover art for The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success, inspired by the teachings and lessons of the book. The NFT book also features new content from Chopra, including an introduction on the book’s themes as well as new reflections on each chapter, fully readable on the blockchain, courtesy of Transient Labs. The collection also includes access to 3D sculptures and full 3D environments created by Artifex based on each of the book’s seven chapters.

The participating artists for this collection include: Adi Spiegelman, Albert Dros, Alycia Rainaud, Amber Vittoria, Ana Maria Caballero, Andre Oshea, Anna McNaught, Arial Jade, Blake Kathryn, Brandon Ruffin, Brobel Design, Cameron McPhee, Claire Silver, Claire Salvo, Chewy Stoll, Crixtover Edwin, Cyber Humanoid, Daniel N. Johnson, David Allen, Debra Hill, Dheeraj Thakwani, Dominique Cro, Edie Art, Fernando Samalot, Gabe Weis, Ilitch Peters, Infiniteyay, Inna Modja, Iurie Belegurschi, Jackson Alves, Jahmel Reynolds, Jake-Andrew Nason, Jakob Lilja-Ruiz, Jimena Buena Vida, JN Silva, Joanne Hollings, Joelle Beauchamp, John Knopf, Josh Pierce, Logik, Justin Snead, Karan Kalra, Kayla Mahaffey, Kridhan Subbaiah, Krisandra Kneer, Krista Awad, Marcelo Pinel, Marco Conti Sikic, Mark Kaye, Martin Ayoade, Matt Szczur, Matthew Cherrie, iHeart, Naty, Haas Brothers, Ola Volo, Monaris, Parin Heideri, Patrick Amadon, Rachel Stewart, Rachel Suzanne Tien Wood, Ravi Vora, Sarah Richardson, Shavonne Wong, Shayne Skower, Siya, Storm, Sukrit Srisakulchawla, Taimaz Ashtari, Tara Workman, Tommy Wilson, Tulay Palaz, WhisBe, and William KWAKU AMO.

“After 25 years in print, The Seven Spiritual Laws of Success remains the most popular of my 90+ publications having reached tens of millions of people globally,” said Chopra. “The NFT partnership with TIMEPieces will resurrect this offering through the art world speaking directly to our collective soul. I and our team at Seva.Love are deeply grateful to TIMEPieces and this group of 73 artists for this next phase of our collective spiritual adventures.”

“TIMEPieces is thrilled to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Deepak’s book in web3 with this new collection. We look forward to sharing his current take on the spiritual laws of success and the visual interpretations of more than 70 incredible artists with a whole new generation,” said Maya Draisin, Chief Brand Officer of TIME.

“The Seven Collection collaboration with Deepak Chopra, TIMEPieces, and the 73 artists, is aligned with the core principles of Seva.Love, including the focus on nurturing community and well-being in the web3 space. This NFT collection will also provide access to the ChopraVerse (Chopra’s immersive well-being and educational experience in the metaverse), as well as, to experiences in the real-world such as IRL community meditations,” said Poonacha Machaiah, CEO and co-founder of Seva.Love.

“What an honor it is to add a 3D dimension and immersive exhibit to this collection. Artifex hopes that the release resonates at a deep level with its collectors,” said Roger Dickerman, CEO of Artifex.

The exclusive, limited-edition collection will drop in January at nft.time.com, built on the TIME Sites no-code platform. One percent of the primary sales will go to NeverAlone Mental Health Initiative, a foundation chaired by Chopra, which supports mental wellbeing programs in the web3 community and also in the web3 space.

TIMEPieces x Deepak Chopra: The Seven Collection is the sixth TIMEPieces collection to date. Previous collections include Genesis, Inspiration, Long Neckie Women of the Year, Slices of TIME, Artists for Peace, a fundraiser on behalf of humanitarian relief in Ukraine, and TIMEPieces x Timbaland: The Beatclub Collection. Since March 2021, TIME’s web3 initiatives have led to the development of a passionate community of over 60,000 artists, collectors and enthusiasts, including over 5,000 TIMEPiece holders who have connected their digital wallets to TIME.com for frictionless access to the site. To learn more about TIME’s work in the NFT community, visit time.com/timepieces.

The collection also follows Seva.Love’s recent launch of Chopraverse, a mindful metaverse and wellbeing platform that features The House of Enlightenment, an immersive VR and web-based experience focused on cultivating wellness within the home. The tool incorporates eastern wisdom design principles and the latest in wellness architecture into interactive programs and exclusive IRL utility, including access to detailed architectural plans, enabling the metaverse homes user’s design to be brought to life and enjoyed in the metaverse and IRL.

About TIMEPieces

TIMEPieces is the web3 community initiative from TIME. Since launching in March 2021, the TIMEPieces community has grown to over 89 artists and over 60,000 collectors and community members. To date, TIMEPieces has released more than 20,000 NFTs. TIMEPieces’ NFT collections include the Genesis Collection, as well as two TIMEPieces Artist in Residence collections created in collaboration with 13-year old phenom Nyla Hayes and award-winning music producer Timbaland. TIMEPieces also dropped the first-ever fully readable magazine on the blockchain featuring a cover story on Ethereum co-founder Vitalik Buterin, and released NFTs of TIME covers featuring original artwork from artists including Beeple and Micah Johnson. All TIMEPieces holders can also connect their digital wallets to TIME.com for frictionless access to the website. Visit time.com/timepieces. Follow TIMEPieces on Twitter or join the Discord.

About Seva.Love

Seva.Love is the web3 platform co-founded by Deepak Chopra and Poonacha Machaiah bringing wellness and mindfulness to the metaverse. Seva.Love aims to empower global action and champion wellbeing and social impact in web3 by curating leading artists, influencers, wellbeing experts and creating conscious communities. We are building a metaverse platform to support our vision for a future where the metaverse is a tool for community education and wellbeing, and our NFT collections are focused on catalyzing social and environmental initiatives.

About Deepak Chopra

Deepak Chopra, MD, FACP, founder of The Chopra Foundation, a non-profit entity for research on well-being and humanitarianism, and Chopra Global, a forward-looking health company at the intersection of science and spirituality, is a world-renowned pioneer in integrative medicine and personal transformation. Chopra is a clinical professor of family medicine and public health at the University of California–San Diego and serves as a senior scientist with Gallup Organization. He is the author of over 90 books translated into over 43 languages, including numerous New York Times bestsellers. For the last 30 years, Chopra has been at the forefront of the meditation revolution and his 92nd book, Abundance (Harmony Books) is a guide to success, fulfillment, wholeness, and offers practical advice on how to cultivate a sense of abundance in times of fear and insecurity. Dr. Chopra has been named one of TIME100’s most influential people.

About Artifex

Artifex launched as an historical time capsule of the digital art space, featuring 1/1 artworks, 3D sculptures, and immersive environments in collaboration with 100 of the greatest digital NFT artists.

The brand has since expanded to two key verticals: Powered By Artifex—a production arm bringing 3D digital sculpting, Unreal Engine 5 environments, artist galleries, and AR/VR to high impact collaborations—and Artifex Spotlights—artist-curated releases helping lift creators on the rise.

