6.0-Magnitude Earthquake Shakes Southern Mexico

By Associated Press
December 11, 2022 11:20 AM EST

MEXICO CITY — A strong 6.0-magnitude earthquake shook southern Mexico Sunday morning, sending nervous residents of the capital into the street.

The United States Geological Survey said the earthquake’s epicenter was 2½ miles (4 kilometers) northwest of Corral Falso in the southern state of Guerrero. The area sits along Mexico’s Pacific coast between the beach resorts of Acapulco and Zihuatenejo.

There were no immediate reports of damage. President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said via Twitter that civil defense was checking for damage.

Mexico City Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said there were no reports of incidents in the capital.

