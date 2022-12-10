Mail Carrier Killed While Delivering Mail in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE — Police are searching for the shooter who killed a U.S. Postal Service employee as he was delivering mail in Wisconsin.
The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. Friday on the city’s north side. The Milwaukee Police Department said the 44-year-old mail carrier was pronounced dead at the scene. He had worked for the Postal Service for 18 years.
Police said the Postal Service and the FBI are assisting in the investigation. Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson called the crime “alarming.”
“The postal worker in this homicide was a public servant, which makes this crime even more disturbing,” Johnson said in a statement. “Criminals responsible for death and harm in our city must be held accountable.”
More Must-Reads From TIME
- Volodymyr Zelensky and the Spirit of Ukraine: TIME's 2022 Person of the Year
- Mickey Guyton Is TIME's 2022 Breakthrough Artist of the Year
- The 10 Best Nonfiction Books of 2022
- Column: What Elon Musk Gets Wrong About Free Speech
- The Forgotten Story of One of the First U.S. Soldiers Killed Overseas After Pearl Harbor
- Why You're More Likely to Get Sick in the Winter, According to New Research
- Column: What the Protests Tell Us About China's Future
- 18 Last-Minute Gifts for Everyone on Your List