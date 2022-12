Володимир Зеленський і «дух України» — «Персони року» 2022 за версією TIME

Top row: Stefania, 95, lives in a bomb shelter in the city of Chuhuiv; the remains of a destroyed Russian helicopter in the village of Malaya Rohan in May. Bottom: two friends, ages 10 and 11, establish a checkpoint near their damaged homes in the Kharkiv region; Volodymyr, 76, cooks in the courtyard of his home in the village of Vilkhivka.

Maxim Dondyuk