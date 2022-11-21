BURBANK, Calif. — The Walt Disney Company announced late Sunday that former CEO Bob Iger would return to head the company for two years in a move that surprised the entertainment industry.
Disney said Bob Chapek, who succeeded Iger in 2020, had stepped down from the position.
“The Board has concluded that as Disney embarks on an increasingly complex period of industry transformation, Bob Iger is uniquely situated to lead the Company through this pivotal period,” board Chair Susan Arnold said in a statement from Disney.
Read More: Disney CEO Bob Iger Is TIME’s Businessperson of the Year 2019
Arnold thanked Chapek for his service, including his time during “the unprecedented challenges of the pandemic.”
Iger steered Disney through its absorption of Lucasfilm, Pixar, Marvel and Fox’s entertainment businesses and the launch of Disney Plus.
Earlier this month, Disney posted lower than expected results for its fiscal fourth quarter.
Iger led Disney for 15 years before stepping down in 2020.
- Steven Spielberg Waited 60 Years to Tell This Story
- Who Should Be TIME's 2022 Person of the Year? Vote Now
- Donald Trump, Grover Cleveland, and the History of Trying to Win Back the White House
- Michelle Obama: Yes, We Still Need to ‘Go High’ When Everything Is Terrible
- Columns: Voters Understand the Truth About Pregnancy Decisions. What Happened in Montana Proves It
- Cold Weather Can Be Dangerous for the Human Body. This Winter Worries Experts
- How to Prepare for Travel Chaos Over the Holidays
- Big Tech's Implosion Could Save the Planet
- The Best of Culture 2022