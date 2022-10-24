A shooting at a St. Louis magnet high school has left two people dead and another six injured, local authorities said during a press conference Monday morning. The suspected gunman, thought to be in his 20s, was killed after a shootout with police.

The victims have not been identified, but one teenage girl and one woman were killed. The victims taken to the hospital had injuries ranging from shrapnel wounds to cardiac arrest.

Police officers were informed about the shooting just after 9 a.m. as hundreds of students, faculty, and staff members fled Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, located on the south side of St. Louis.

“I’m heartbroken for these families who send their children to our schools hoping that they will be safe,” said St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones at the press conference. “Our children shouldn’t have to experience this, they shouldn’t have to go through active shooter drills in case something happens. And unfortunately that happened today.”

Law enforcement investigate the scene of a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High School in St. Louis, on Monday, Oct. 24, 2022. Jeff Roberson—AP

What happened?

About 9:10 a.m., a gunman was reported at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School. Onsite security guards quickly noticed the shooter, who was reportedly armed with a long gun, was struggling to enter through the school’s locked doors. The principal warned students over the loudspeaker that an active shooter was on site.

It’s unclear how the gunman was able to enter the school.

Officers arrived at the school within minutes and ran to the sound of gunshots, police said. They exchanged gunfire with the shooter, who was killed.

By 9:30 am, the school was blocked off by police, ambulances, and a SWAT van, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports.

Police said the threat to the school is over, though the investigation unit is on site and will conduct a more thorough examination and interview students in the coming days.

What do we know about the suspect?

Lt. Col. Michael Sack, St. Louis’ Interim Police Commissioner, says the suspect has not yet been identified. Authorities believe he is 20 years old.

Though the shooter’s connection to the school remains unknown, Taniya Gholston, a 16-year-old student at Central Visual & Performing Arts High School, told the Post-Dispatch that the shooter said something along the lines of being “sick of this damn school.”

Police believe they have located the suspect’s vehicle, which will be searched after bomb dogs do a check.

What do we know about the victims?

Eight people were transported to local hospitals, out of which one adult female has since been pronounced dead.

Police also said that one teenage girl who was shot and killed remains at the crime scene in the school. Identities of the victims have not been publicly shared.

Police have not shared the occupation of the adult woman who died, and are waiting for next of kin to confirm her relationship to the school.

Others continue to be treated, but there are no updates on their conditions.

Parents were told to reunite with their children at Gateway Stem High School.

