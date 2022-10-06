Fury Has Erupted Over a Plan to Rename an Australian Hospital After Queen Elizabeth II

The deputy leader of the Greens in the Senate, Lidia Thorpe, joins in an "Abolish the Monarchy" protest outside the British Consulate General office on September 22, 2022 in Melbourne, Australia.
Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images
By Chris Bourke/Bloomberg
October 6, 2022 3:21 AM EDT

Anger is mounting about plans to strip an Australian hospital of its Indigenous title and rename it after the late Queen Elizabeth II as the nation continues to grapple with the divisive legacy of its colonial past.

More than 50,000 people have signed a petition urging Dan Andrews, the Premier of Victoria state, to reverse his decision to rename the Maroondah Hospital in east Melbourne, according to a statement from the First Peoples’ Assembly of Victoria. His government recently announced the name change alongside plans for a A$1 billion ($650,000) redevelopment of the facility.

The Greens party branch in Victoria — one of two Australian states named after British royalty — is also calling on the Labor government to scrap the renaming. Victoria state elections are being held next month.

“We’ve lost enough of our culture, our history and our people thanks to colonialism,” Assembly Co-Chair Marcus Stewart said in Thursday’s statement. “It would be a real misstep to erase an Aboriginal name to make room for the very symbol of colonialism.”

Maroondah is a word from the language of the Wurundjeri Woi-wurrung people which means ‘throwing leaves.’

Critics argue there are plenty of buildings and monuments honoring British royalty in Australia and too few paying respect to Indigenous history and culture. The former colony still counts the monarch as its head of state after a 1999 referendum to become a republic was narrowly defeated, and debate has simmered ever since. Polls suggest the population is roughly split about breaking from Britain.

Issues faced by First Nations people have been pushed to the forefront by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese’s government, which has promised to hold a referendum on including a voice for Indigenous Australians to Parliament in the constitution by 2025. Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people were only given the right to vote in Australia in 1962.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

You May Also Like
Read Next
Australia Pledges No Extinctions Next Decade
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The 25 Defining Works of the Black Renaissance
EDIT POST