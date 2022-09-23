Human Waste Could Help the Fight Against Future Infectious Disease Outbreaks

By Andrew D. Johnson
Waterwaste surveillance uses local sewer systems to measure the health of the population and can be especially useful to detect infectious diseases that can be asymptomatic. The practice is currently being used to combat COVID-19 and could be a useful tool to fight Monkeypox and the resurgence of polio.

