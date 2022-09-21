Free Digital Platform Introduces Kids Ages 8 to 14 to the Ever-Expanding World of 21st Century Careers to Prepare All Young People for a Better Future

(September 21, 2022, New York, NY) – Today, TIME for Kids launched Your 🔥Job, a free digital platform that introduces kids ages 8 to 14 to the ever-expanding world of careers. Produced by the editors of TIME for Kids, Your Hot Job aims to inspire and immerse young people in 21st-century career pathways, while building confidence and leadership skills.

“Our mission is to show children their options for the future and to encourage them to pursue jobs that reflect both their interests and their skills,” said TIME for Kids editor in chief Andrea Delbanco. “We are excited to show kids that there are many different paths to success and options for their future careers.”

Using a research-backed skills assessment, videos, articles, and more, the Your Hot Job platform invites kids to explore many paths to a future of meaningful work, with a focus on how kids can actually achieve their dream career path. Your Hot Job also features resources for educators, including standards-aligned lesson plans and worksheets, designed to engage students in productive discussions about careers. Additionally, the platform provides a guide for families filled with ideas for further engagement, intended to spark ongoing conversations about career planning.

TIME for Kids team also recruited a group of notable individuals with extraordinary careers to share their stories and inspire kids on the Your Hot Job platform, including NFT artist and former professional baseball player Micah Johnson, chef José Andrés, astronaut Cady Coleman, ESPN sports statistician Gil Bransford, game designer and developer Mitu Khandaker, composting entrepreneur Domingo Morales, adventurer and television personality Forrest Galante and more.

“We often see the success of someone but rarely do we get to see the journey to get there. I love that Your 🔥 Job can show kids from all walks of life an attainable path towards their dreams,” said Micah Johnson.

In addition to delivering on its mission of helping young people develop news literacy skills for more than two decades, TIME for Kids has also for the past eight years offered free financial literacy content through Your $ magazine. The expansion of TIME for Kids into career content with Your Hot Job is the latest extension of the brand into new areas aimed at helping to prepare all young people for a better future.

To learn more and explore Your 🔥 Job, visit: www.timeforkids.com/your-hot-job

About TIME For Kids

Since 1995, TIME for Kids has delivered current events from TIME news bureaus around the world to millions of students in elementary and middle school classrooms across the U.S. Each week, TIME for Kids presents news in a format that teaches young readers to become critical thinkers and informed citizens. As an educational publication, the mission of TIME for Kids is to help teachers engage students with the world around them and inspire kids to join the conversation about current events.

