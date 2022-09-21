Dua Lipa, Awkwafina, and Other TIME100 Next Alumni Reflect on Their Hopes for the Future

By Anne Most
|2:21

Past TIME100 Next honorees Dua Lipa, Awkwafina, Camila Cabello, Zion Williamson, Chanel Miller, and Marcus Rashford reflect on why the younger generation of activists and changemakers gives them hope—and on how to build a more equitable future. The 2022 TIME100 Next launches Sept. 28.

