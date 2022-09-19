From the pews of Westminster Abbey, from crowds along the streets of London, from screens across the globe—millions of people watched the funeral proceedings for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday.

It was the first time in history that cameras were allowed to record inside the funeral of a British monarch, capturing the impressive formalities and gravity of the day. Kings Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla, and Prince William and other members of the royal family stood alongside dozens of world leaders and representatives from across the more than 50 commonwealth countries to pay tribute to Queen Elizabeth II’s 70-year reign.

Here are photographs capturing some of the grandeur of the day’s proceedings, including imagines of King Charles III and other royals, military traditions, political leaders, and the crowds of people gathered to witness it all.

Members of the public wait ahead of the state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. Peter Summers—Getty Images

Mourners gathered in Windsor, England, ahead of Queen Elizabeth II's arrival in the city, where she will be interred on Sept 19, 2022. Chip Somodevilla—Getty Images

Soldiers on horseback ride past Buckingham Palace. Christophe Ena—Pool/Reuters

King Charles III follows a gun carriage carrying the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II. Emilio Morenatti—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is loaded onto a gun carriage, which was pulled by royal navy sailors on its journey from from Westminster Hall for the funeral service in Westminster Abbey. Nariman El-Mofty—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

From left: Prince William, his children Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and Catherine, Princess of Wales, arrive for the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Phil Noble—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

U.S. President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden arrive at Westminster Abbey in London on Sept. 19, 2022, for the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Phil Noble—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II with the imperial state crown resting on top is carried by the bearer party into Westminster Abbey during the State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Frank Augstein—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II is carried out of the Westminster Abbey. Hannah McKay—Pool/Reuters

U.K. Prime Minister Liz Truss delivers a reading during The State Funeral of Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey on Sept. 19, 2022 in London. Gareth Cattermole—Getty Images

Members of the royal family and guests sing as the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the royal standard, lies by the altar during the state funeral service for Queen Elizabeth II at Westminster Abbey in London. Ben Stansall—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II makes its way from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service. John Sibley—Reuters

From left: Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex; Camilla, Queen Consort; Prince George of Wales; Catherine, Princess of Wales; and Sophie, Countess of Wessex look on Queen Elizabeth II's coffin leaves Westminster Abbey. Oli Scarff—Pool/AFP/Getty Images

Spectators seen on the Long Walk with Windsor Castle in the background. Paul Childs—Reuters

The coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth makes it way on the procession from Westminster Abbey following the funeral service. John Sibley—Reuters

Mourners wait following two minutes of silence during the state funeral and burial of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II in London on Sept. 19, 2022. Kevin Coombs—Reuters

The procession carries the coffin on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Tom Nicholson—Reuters

The Bearer Party transfer the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in the Royal Standard, into the State Hearse at Wellington Arch, after the State Funeral Service of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Daniel Leal—AFP/Getty Images

A person throws a flower towards Britain's Queen Elizabeth's coffin as it is transported on the day of her state funeral and burial. Carlos Barria—Reuters

Guests arrive at St. George's Chapel at Windsor Castle, on the day of the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. Henry Nicholls—Pool/Reuters

People gather prior to the Queen Elizabeth II funeral in central London. Andreea Alexandru—Pool/AP

