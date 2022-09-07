Chinese President Xi Jinping will meet his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin in Uzbekistan next week, Russia’s state-run Tass news agency reported.

Xi will sit down with Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization summit in Samarkand, Russia’s ambassador to China Andrey Denisov said Wednesday, according to the report. The event runs from Sept. 15-16.

Their meeting will mark the first time the two leaders have spoken in person since Russia invaded Ukraine in February.

“We are planning a serious, full-fledged meeting of our leaders with a detailed agenda, which we are now, in fact, working on with our Chinese partners,” Denisov was quoted as saying.

