Beto O'Rourke Clears Campaign Schedule After Bacterial Infection Leads to Hospital Trip

Texas Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke speaks during a campaign rally on August 24, 2022 in Humble, Texas.
Brandon Bell—Getty Images
By Associated Press
August 29, 2022 10:12 AM EDT

(SAN ANTONIO)— Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general elections.

