Kenya Election Chaos Continues, As Vote Loser Odinga Files Supreme Court Challenge

Raila Odinga waves at supporters as he arrives at a campaign rally in Jomo Kenyatta International Stadium, on Aug. 4, 2022 in Kisumu, Kenya. Kenyans headed to the polls on Aug. 9 to vote for a new president during a time of drought and soaring food prices in a post-pandemic stricken economy.
Ed Ram—Getty Images
By Cara Anna/AP
Updated: August 22, 2022 6:10 AM EDT | Originally published: August 22, 2022 6:10 AM EDT

NAIROBI, Kenya — Kenya’s losing presidential candidate Raila Odinga has filed a Supreme Court challenge to last week’s election results.

Odinga arrived to cheers Monday and helped to hoist boxes of material for the petition into place, starting the 14-day period in which the court must rule. At least one other petition was filed by human rights figures.

Deputy President William Ruto was declared the winner of the close Aug. 9 election. The peaceful election turned chaotic in the final minutes before the declaration when the electoral commission split and a majority of commissioners said they couldn’t support the results.

Read More: Why Kenya’s Upcoming Election Is a Crucial Test for Democracy

The dissenting commissioners and the chairman have traded accusations of misconduct, extending the uncertainty in East Africa’s most stable democracy. Until then, the election had been seen as the country’s most transparent, with the commission posting more than 46,000 results forms online from polling stations for anyone to do the math themselves.

President Uhuru Kenyatta backed former rival and longtime opposition leader Odinga against his own deputy, Ruto. He still has not spoken publicly since he cast his vote. Kenyatta spokeswoman Kanze Dena didn’t reply when asked when he might make a statement.

This is the 77-year-old Odinga’s fifth and likely final try at the presidency. His court challenge to the 2017 election led to the court overturning the results over irregularities, a first in Africa. He boycotted the fresh election, but his challenge led to reforms this time around.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
Somalia Heading Towards Famine Amid Drought
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Underwater Noise Pollution Is Disrupting Ocean Life—But We Can Fix It
EDIT POST