TIME Studios Earns Five News & Documentary Emmy Nominations

Following a Primetime Emmy nomination for jeen:yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy, TIME Studios has received 5 nominations for the 43rd Annual News & Documentary Emmy® Awards.

Paper & Glue was nominated for Best Documentary and Outstanding Arts & Culture Documentary. Directed by world renowned artist JR and created with partners at MSNBC Films, Imagine Documentaries, Impact Partners, Paper & Glue is a powerful testament to the true and lasting impact that artists can have on the world.

Unavailable Oasis, a documentary about the substandard and dangerous housing options for low-wage workers in California’s Eastern Coachella Valley, produced by ProPublica, TIME, Truly CA, and Univision Noticias, was nominated in the categories of: Outstanding Science, Technology or Environmental Coverage, Outstanding Video Journalism: News, and Outstanding Editing: News. Justine Simons and Elijah Wolfson contributed to the project for TIME.

This marks TIME Studios’ 19th Emmy nomination to date and serves as the latest reflection of the power of the TIME brand to drive impact through visual journalism and storytelling.

