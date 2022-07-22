Facebook's Home Page Works Differently Now. Here's How To Use It

Facebook is launching a new feature that will allow users to see posts from their friends, groups, and pages in chronological order, Facebook parent company Meta announced on Thursday.

When users open Facebook after receiving the update, they’ll be greeted with the Home feed. This is a tab that shows personalized content based on Facebook’s machine learning-powered recommendations. Then, by clicking on the Feeds tab, you’ll find recent posts from your friends, groups, and pages.

The update will be rolled out globally over the next week, according to Meta.

Facebook's Home and Feeds tabs Meta

In a Thursday post on his Facebook page, Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg said one of the most requested features for Facebook has been a tool that ensures people don’t miss their friends’ posts. “The app will still open to a personalized feed on the Home tab, where our discovery engine will recommend the content we think you’ll care most about,” he wrote. “But the Feeds tab will give you a way to customize and control your experience further.”

Here’s how to use Facebook’s Home and Feeds tabs.

How to use Facebook’s Home tab

Similar to how Facebook’s home page was set up prior to the update, the Home tab will be where users see “Suggested for you” content in addition to a mixture of posts from friends they’ve added, groups they’ve joined, and pages they’ve liked.

The Home tab will function mainly as a place where Facebook pushes new content and creators to users through algorithmic recommendations, similar to TikTok’s “For You” page. From Home, users will also be able to create short-form Reels videos to and click through other people’s Reels and Stories.

Basically, if you’re using the Home tab, you should be in the mood to see content that Facebook’s AI thinks you will like, regardless of where it comes from.

How to use Facebook’s Feeds tab

On the Feeds tab—located in the shortcut bar at the bottom of the Facebook app on iOS and at the top of the app on Android—users won’t see any suggested content. Instead, they’ll be able to see posts, videos, and photos from people and groups they know, in chronological order.

In that way, the Feeds tab is somewhat of a return to the Facebook of old. However, Meta said on Thursday that it will still feature some ads.

Facebook's Feeds tab Meta

After clicking on Feeds, users will have the option of toggling between a new set of tabs at the top of the app that will filter the chronological posts they’re seeing by friends, pages, groups, or all three categories combined. Within Feeds, users can also personalize a favorites tab to exclusively show them posts from a select group of friends, pages, and groups they care most about. Users can add up to 30 favorites.

The other tabs in the shortcut bar, like Watch, Marketplace, and Groups, will vary based on the features each user is using the most. However, users also have the option of pinning a tab in the shortcut bar to make sure it stays there permanently. All they have to do is select Menu on the shortcut bar, tap Settings & privacy, Settings, Shortcuts, and Shortcut bar, open the dropdown menu next to the shortcut they want to pin, and hit Pin.

Write to Megan McCluskey at megan.mccluskey@time.com.