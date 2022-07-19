Japan’s ‘Ice Prince’ Yuzuru Hanyu Retires From Competition

Hanyu Yuzuru of Japan performs during the figure skating gala event of the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics at the Capital Indoor Stadium in Beijing, capital of China, Feb. 20, 2022.
Chen Jianli/Xinhua via Getty Images
By Mia Glass / Bloomberg
July 19, 2022 6:15 AM EDT

Japan’s Yuzuru Hanyu, a two-time Olympic champion, announced his retirement from competitive figure skating — but said he plans to keep working on completing one of the sport’s most complex jumps.

The 27-year-old skater, known as the “Ice Prince,” said at a news conference Tuesday in Tokyo that he would no longer compete but would continue his professional career skating at events such as ice shows.

“I will be extremely sad if people don’t want to watch me anymore, but even then, I will try my best from now on so that people feel like there’s a reason to still watch my skating,” said Hanyu.

Hanyu underperformed in this year’s Beijing Winter Olympics due to an ankle injury. He failed to cleanly land his long-held goal of the quadruple axel, a jump that has never been successfully completed by any skater in history — but Hanyu said he plans to continue trying.

“I want to work even harder on the quadruple axel, and be able to successfully land it in front of all of you,” he said.

Hanyu has a large fan base in Japan and around the world, particularly in China where he has managed to transcend geopolitical difficulties to become one of the country’s most-loved athletes. During the Winter Olympics, Hanyu even received support from China’s diplomats despite worsening relations between the two countries.

With assistance from Marika Katanuma

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
A Long Talk With Derek Jeter
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Underwater Noise Pollution Is Disrupting Ocean Life—But We Can Fix It
EDIT POST