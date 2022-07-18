Toronto, CA (July 18, 2022) – Guru Studio, a leader in children’s entertainment, is pleased to unveil Scoops, a new animated educational comedy series being developed with the support of TIME Studios’ Kids & Family division. The show will teach kids 5-8 how to develop a lifelong practice of separating fact from fiction, whether it’s a schoolyard rumor or misinformation online.

Scoops follows 8-year-old fact-finder Ellerby, her best friend Olsen, and their ever-present camera as their natural curiosity leads them to uncover the truth hidden behind rumors in their neighborhood. Whether Ellerby is digging into goofy questions like why the Paper Factory smells like dirty feet or exploring hard truths like why PJ’s parents decided to stop being married, she will use news-gathering skills designed to judge the credibility and reliability of the information. The Scoops Pledge: Is it true? Is it fair? Is it a story I should share?

The 52×11 minute educational comedy brings a focus on media literacy, as Ellerby always adheres to her failsafe method for ensuring her reports are truthful, fair, and unbiased. TIME Studios and TIME for Kids Magazine bring nearly a century of journalism experience to the project designed to introduce children to the foundational journalistic concepts of truth and fairness. In partnership with TIME For Kids, Ellerby will be featured in journalism literacy material distributed to over 3 million American children.

“Like so many kids today, Ellerby has a wild enthusiasm for asking “why” and finding the truth,” said Frank Falcone, President and Executive Creative Director at Guru Studio. “We’re thrilled to be working with an incredible team at TIME Studios and TIME for Kids, who have such a rich history of telling stories with integrity that get at the heart of our community.”

“We are excited to partner with Guru, an industry leader in animated storytelling, to ensure that Scoops adheres to important journalistic principles for kids,” said Maria Perez-Brown, Head of Kids & Family, TIME Studios. “Skills such as media literacy and critical thinking are crucial for kids, especially when they are surrounded by technology and have access to massive amounts of information at such a young age.”

“Kids are never too young to be taught the fundamentals of news and media literacy, which is the mission of TIME for Kids in classrooms and homes across the country and around the world,” said Andrea Delbanco, Editor in Chief of TIME for Kids. “Children are innately curious. Teaching them critical-thinking skills at an early age will help them navigate the news and the world around them.”

The series is created by Fablevision’s Tone Thyne (Adventures of Napkin Man, Wonderpets, Go Go Cory Carson), and Executive Produced by Frank Falcone (Guru Studio), Rachel Reade Marcus (Guru Studio), and Maria Perez-Brown (Head of Kids & Family, TIME Studios).

Guru Studio will manage international distribution as well as merchandising and licensing rights.

About Guru Studio

Guru Studio is a creative-driven entertainment company and an industry leader in animated storytelling. For over twenty years, the company has brought to life some of the most recognizable and beloved children’s properties in the world including the smash hit PAW Patrol, True and the Rainbow Kingdom, Pikwik Pack, Big Blue, Justin Time, Ever After High and most recently Mecha Builders, the Sesame Street animated spin-off. Guru Studio was also a major contributor to the Academy Award nominated animated feature The Breadwinner. Led by President and Executive Creative Director Frank Falcone, Guru Studio is renowned for creating, developing and producing award-winning hit shows that captivate and inspire kids and families all over the world. www.gurustudio.com

About TIME Studios

From one of the most globally iconic brands, TIME Studios is an Emmy Award®-winning television, film and immersive studio focusing on the development, production and distribution of truth-based premium unscripted and scripted storytelling that moves the world. With technical innovation and a brand defining visual language that dates back 99 years, TIME Studios aims to impact communities and the world at large with ideas that forge true progress. Combining the industry’s leading creators with TIME, one of the most trusted brands that reaches an audience of over 100 million people globally, TIME Studios is uniquely positioned to bring massive audiences to the world’s most impactful stories. Recent projects include, Black Gold (Paramount+), Big Vape (Netflix), John Lewis: Good Trouble (CNN Films), Amazing Grace (Neon), Right to Offend (A&E), Ricky Powell: The Individualist (Showtime), Mass Effect: The Story of YouTube, Kid of the Year (Nickelodeon/CBS), TIME100 (ABC) and the first scripted project for TIME Studios, Women of the Year (Amazon).

