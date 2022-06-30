The highly anticipated second volume of the latest season of Stranger Things is one of several new programs coming to Netflix this month. Other new arrivals include Bill Burr’s latest stand-up special Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks, where the comedian sounds off on cancel culture and feminism and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an animated series featuring panda Po’s latest adventure. And Street Food: USA is joining Netflix’s food docuseries catalog, taking viewers to various food destinations in cities like Portland and Miami.
Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2022—and what’s leaving.
Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2022
Available July 1
Stranger Things 4: Volume 2
Available July 6
Control Z: Season 3
Girl in the Picture
Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between
King of Stonks
Uncle from Another World
Available July 7
Karma’s World: Season 3
Available July 8
Boo, Bitch
Capitani: Season 2
Dangerous Liaisons
How To Build a Sex Room
Incantation
Jewel
The Longest Night
Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls
The Sea Beast
Available July 11
For Jojo
Valley of the Dead
Available July 12
Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks
How to Change Your Mind
My Daughter’s Killer
Available July 13
Big Timber: Season 2
D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!
Hurts Like Hell
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
Sintonia: Season 3
Under the Amalfi Sun
Available July 14
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight
Resident Evil
Available July 15
Alba
Country Queen
Farzar
Love Goals (Jaadugar)
Mom, Don’t Do That!
Persuasion
Remarriage & Desires
Available July 18
Live is Life
My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along
StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read
Too Old for Fairy Tales
Available July 19
David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak
Available July 20
Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2
Virgin River: Season 4
Available July 21
Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5
Available July 22
Blown Away: Season 3
The Gray Man
Available July 25
Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5
Available July 26
DI4RIES
Street Food: USA
Available July 27
Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4
Dream Home Makeover: Season 3
The Most Hated Man on the Internet
Pipa
Rebelde: Season 2
Available July 28
A Cut Above
Another Self
Keep Breathing
Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation
Available July 29
The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2
Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time
The Entitled
Fanático
Purple Hearts
Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series
Uncoupled
Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022
Available July 1
A Call to Spy
Big Daddy
Blue Jasmine
Boogie Nights
Catch Me If You Can
Deliverance
Falls Around Her
Final Score
GoodFellas
I Am Legend
Insidious
LOL
Mean Girls
Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous
Natural Born Killers
Old School
Police Academy
Semi-Pro
Seven
Snatch
The Dark Knight Rises
The Dirty Dozen
The Pursuit of Happyness
The Talented Mr. Ripley
The Terminal
Vampires
Wyatt Earp
Zero Dark Thirty
Available July 3
Blair Witch (2016)
Available July 4
Leave No Trace
Available July 7
The Flash: Season 8
Vinland Saga: Season 1
Available July 10
12 Strong
Available July 22
One Piece: New Episodes
Available July 26
August: Osage County
Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl
Available July 31
The Wretched
Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2022
Leaving July 1
The Social Network
Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7
We Have Always Lived in the Castle
Leaving July 6
Brick Mansions
Leaving July 7
Home Again
Midnight Sun
Leaving July 11
The Strangers: Prey at Night
Leaving July 14
The Brave
Leaving July 15
Radium Girls
Leaving July 19
Annabelle: Creation
Leaving July 21
Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5
Leaving July 23
Django Unchained
Leaving July 25
Banana Split
Leaving July 31
21
30 Rock: Seasons 1-7
The Edge of Seventeen
Forrest Gump
Friday the 13th
The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia
Lean on Me
Little Women
Love Actually
My Girl
Poms
Texas Chainsaw 3D
You’ve Got Mail
