The highly anticipated second volume of the latest season of Stranger Things is one of several new programs coming to Netflix this month. Other new arrivals include Bill Burr’s latest stand-up special Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks, where the comedian sounds off on cancel culture and feminism and Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight, an animated series featuring panda Po’s latest adventure. And Street Food: USA is joining Netflix’s food docuseries catalog, taking viewers to various food destinations in cities like Portland and Miami.

Here’s everything coming to Netflix in July 2022—and what’s leaving.

Here are the Netflix originals coming in July 2022

Available July 1

Stranger Things 4: Volume 2

Available July 6

Control Z: Season 3

Girl in the Picture

Hello, Goodbye, and Everything in Between

King of Stonks

Uncle from Another World

Available July 7

Karma’s World: Season 3

Zoe Margaret Colletti as Gia and Lana Condor as Erika 'Boo, Bitch' Erik Voake—Netflix

Available July 8

Boo, Bitch

Capitani: Season 2

Dangerous Liaisons

How To Build a Sex Room

Incantation

Jewel

The Longest Night

Ranveer vs Wild with Bear Grylls

The Sea Beast

Available July 11

For Jojo

Valley of the Dead

Available July 12

Bill Burr: Live at Red Rocks

How to Change Your Mind

My Daughter’s Killer

Available July 13

Big Timber: Season 2

D.B. Cooper: Where Are You?!

Hurts Like Hell

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

​​Sintonia: Season 3

Under the Amalfi Sun

Available July 14

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight

Resident Evil

Available July 15

Alba

Country Queen

Farzar

Love Goals (Jaadugar)

Mom, Don’t Do That!

Persuasion

Remarriage & Desires

Available July 18

Live is Life

My Little Pony: A New Generation: Sing-Along

StoryBots: Laugh, Learn, Sing: Collection 2: Learn to Read

Too Old for Fairy Tales

Available July 19

David A. Arnold: It Ain’t For the Weak

Available July 20

Bad Exorcist: Seasons 1-2

Virgin River: Season 4

Available July 21

Jurassic World Camp Cretaceous: Season 5

Erika Gagnon and Michael Pollan in 'How to Change Your Mind' Courtesy of Netflix

Available July 22

Blown Away: Season 3

The Gray Man

Available July 25

Gabby’s Dollhouse: Season 5

Available July 26

DI4RIES

Street Food: USA

Available July 27

Car Masters: Rust to Riches: Season 4

Dream Home Makeover: Season 3

The Most Hated Man on the Internet

Pipa

Rebelde: Season 2

Available July 28

A Cut Above

Another Self

Keep Breathing

Oggy and the Cockroaches: Next Generation

Available July 29

The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem: Season 2

Case Closed: Zero’s Tea Time

The Entitled

Fanático

Purple Hearts

Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series

Uncoupled

Here are the TV shows and movies coming to Netflix in July 2022

Available July 1

A Call to Spy

Big Daddy

Blue Jasmine

Boogie Nights

Catch Me If You Can

Deliverance

Falls Around Her

Final Score

GoodFellas

I Am Legend

Insidious

LOL

Mean Girls

Miss Congeniality 2: Armed and Fabulous

Natural Born Killers

Old School

Police Academy

Semi-Pro

Seven

Snatch

The Dark Knight Rises

The Dirty Dozen

The Pursuit of Happyness

The Talented Mr. Ripley

The Terminal

Vampires

Wyatt Earp

Zero Dark Thirty

Available July 3

Blair Witch (2016)

Available July 4

Leave No Trace

Available July 7

The Flash: Season 8

Vinland Saga: Season 1

Available July 10

12 Strong

Available July 22

One Piece: New Episodes

Available July 26

August: Osage County

Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl

Available July 31

The Wretched

Here’s what’s leaving Netflix in July 2022

Leaving July 1

The Social Network

Star Trek: Deep Space Nine: Seasons 1-7

We Have Always Lived in the Castle

Leaving July 6

Brick Mansions

Leaving July 7

Home Again

Midnight Sun

Leaving July 11

The Strangers: Prey at Night

Leaving July 14

The Brave

Leaving July 15

Radium Girls

Leaving July 19

Annabelle: Creation

Leaving July 21

Chicago Med: Seasons 1-5

Leaving July 23

Django Unchained

Leaving July 25

Banana Split

Leaving July 31

21

30 Rock: Seasons 1-7

The Edge of Seventeen

Forrest Gump

Friday the 13th

The Haunting in Connecticut 2: Ghosts of Georgia

Lean on Me

Little Women

Love Actually

My Girl

Poms

Texas Chainsaw 3D

You’ve Got Mail

