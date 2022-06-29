Airbnb Permanently Bans Parties At Its Rental Locations

This Feb. 22, 2018, file photo, shows an Airbnb logo during an event in San Francisco.
Eric Risberg—AP Photo, File
By Associated Press
June 29, 2022 7:27 AM EDT

SAN FRANCISCO —Airbnb is making permanent its ban on parties at homes listed on the site for short-term rentals.

The San Francisco company believes the ban has worked, saying Tuesday that reports of parties at listed properties have dropped 44% from a year ago.

Read More: Airbnb Co-Founder Calls Offering Temporary Accommodation to 20,000 Afghan Refugees an ‘Easy Call’

More than 6,600 guests were suspended last year for related violations, Airbnb said.

Airbnb began to crack down on parties in 2019 after a fatal shooting at a party in a house in California. At that time, the company prohibited advertising parties at Airbnb locations on social media.

The number of parties at Airbnb locations increased during the pandemic, Airbnb said, as people moved gatherings from bars and clubs to rented homes. That led to a temporary ban in 2020.

While making the ban permanent, Airbnb said it will lift a limit of 16 people at rented properties. It said the cap was prompted by health concerns before vaccines against COVID-19 were available.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
Company Buying Trump's Social Media App Faces Subpoenas
Next Up: Editor's Pick
How Black Filmmakers Are Reclaiming Their History Onscreen
EDIT POST