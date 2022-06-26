Bloomberg — Police in Longmont, Colorado, are investigating a weekend arson fire that damaged a Christian pregnancy center just hours after the US Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade.

The blaze struck the Life Choices ministry early Saturday, according to a press release issued by city officials. The building was also painted with graffiti reading “If abortion aren’t safe, neither are you” and “Bans off our bodies” along with the letter A in a circle.

No injuries were reported but “the building sustained fire and heavy smoke damage,” according to officials in the city of 96,000, located roughly 36 miles northwest of Denver.

