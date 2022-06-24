Biden on Supreme Court's Abortion Ruling: 'This Is Not Over.'

President Biden addresses the Supreme Court’s decision on Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization to overturn Roe v. Wade on June 24, 2022, in Cross Hall at the White House in Washington, DC.
Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images
By Associated Press
June 24, 2022 1:36 PM EDT

(Washington, D.C.) — President Joe Biden says he will do everything in his power to defend a woman’s right to have an abortion in states where it will be banned.

His pledge follows a stunning U.S. Supreme Court decision announced Friday that overturns Roe v. Wade and ends nearly 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion. The ruling is expected to result in abortion bans in about half of the states.

Biden decried the “extreme” court’s ruling, saying politicians should not be allowed to interfere with a decision that should be made between a woman and her doctor.

He called the decision “wrong, extreme and out of touch.”

He pleaded with abortion supporters to keep protests peaceful. He also urged Congress to act and voters to go to the polls to make their displeasure over the end of Roe v. Wade known.

Biden said: “You can have the final word. This is not over.”

