(Washington, D.C.) — President Joe Biden says he will do everything in his power to defend a woman’s right to have an abortion in states where it will be banned.

His pledge follows a stunning U.S. Supreme Court decision announced Friday that overturns Roe v. Wade and ends nearly 50 years of constitutionally protected abortion. The ruling is expected to result in abortion bans in about half of the states.

Biden decried the “extreme” court’s ruling, saying politicians should not be allowed to interfere with a decision that should be made between a woman and her doctor.

He called the decision “wrong, extreme and out of touch.”

He pleaded with abortion supporters to keep protests peaceful. He also urged Congress to act and voters to go to the polls to make their displeasure over the end of Roe v. Wade known.

Biden said: “You can have the final word. This is not over.”

Contact us at letters@time.com.