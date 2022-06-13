Canadian PM Trudeau Tests Positive for COVID a Second Time

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time and just days after he met in person with U.S. President Joe Biden.
The announcement came in a tweet Monday in which he urged everyone to get vaccinated. Trudeau said he feels OK and said that’s because he’s been vaccinated.
The positive test comes after he met with U.S. President Joe Biden and other leaders at the Summit of the Americas in Los Angeles.
Trudeau also tested positive in January.
The prime minister also had isolated at home in the early months of the pandemic after his wife tested positive.
Canada has one of the world’s highest rates of vaccination against the coronavirus—shots which are primarily designed to keep those who become infected from falling seriously ill.
