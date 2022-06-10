U.S. Inflation Unexpectedly Accelerates to a 40-Year High of 8.6%

ORLANDO, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES - 2022/05/31: Shoppers wait in a check-out line at a Costco wholesale store in Orlando.
Paul Hennessy—SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
By Olivia Rockeman/Bloomberg
June 10, 2022 12:40 PM EDT

Inflation hit a fresh 40-year high in May in a broad advance, raising prospects that Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates aggressively for longer.

The consumer price index increased 8.6% from a year earlier, Labor Department data showed Friday. The widely followed inflation gauge rose 1% from a month earlier, topping all estimates. Shelter, food and gas were the largest contributors.

Read More: Inflation is Going to Get Worse. Blame a Lack of Diesel

The so-called core CPI, which strips out the more volatile food and energy components, rose 0.6% from the prior month and 6% from a year ago, also above forecasts.

The figures reinforce that inflation is still heated by many measures, and that the Fed — which has committed to half-point hikes at each of its next two meetings, starting next week — will have to maintain that aggressive stance through its September gathering. Record gasoline prices and geopolitical factors threaten to keep inflation high in the coming months, suggesting the Fed will have to pump the brakes on the economy for longer.

Treasury yields jumped, stock futures fell and the dollar rose after the report.

—With assistance from Sydney Maki, Reade Pickert, Augusta Saraiva, Chris Middleton and Sophie Caronello.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
Shock of War Threatens Lasting Impact on Global Economy
Next Up: Editor's Pick
The Secret History of the Shadow Campaign That Saved the 2020 Election
EDIT POST