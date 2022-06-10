Britney Spears married longtime boyfriend Sam Asghari in an intimate ceremony Thursday, according to multiple media reports including People and the BBC. The day, however, was not spared from drama.

According to the AP, earlier in the afternoon before the wedding, Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander crashed the wedding venue before authorities were called. Ventura County Sheriff’s Department Capt. Cameron Henderson said officers arrested Alexander for an outstanding warrant in another county.

Alexander went on Instagram live as he roamed around the site, claiming to the wedding security that Spears had invited him. Spears and Alexander were married for 55 hours in 2004 before their marriage was annulled.

VickyT, the pop star’s assistant, appeared to address the incident on her Instagram and said “Everyone is safe.”

The 40-year-old pop star and 28-year-old actor and fitness trainer announced their engagement in September 2021 on their respective Instagram accounts.

The engagement came in the wake of a headline-making court appearance by Spears in June 2021, when she spoke at a hearing in favor of ending her controversial 13-year conservatorship. In her testimony, Spears revealed that the conservatorship had prevented her from entering another marriage and forced her to have an IUD. Her conservatorship officially ended in November 2021. Spears was previously married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two sons.

Asghari and Spears first met in 2016, on the set of her “Slumber Party” music video; in a 2017 radio interview with AMP 103.7, Spears revealed that five months after the shoot wrapped, she reached out to Asghari to reconnect.

“I found his number in my bag. I was like, ‘He is really cute. This guy is really cute,’” she said. “So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person.”

For his part, Asghari said that what drew him to Spears was her unassuming nature and personality. “It was the humbleness that attracted me,” he said in an interview with GQ. “She was very humble and she had a beautiful soul.”

In the six years since they began dating, Spears and Asghari haven’t shied away from declaring their love publicly. Their social media feeds show selfies, workout videos, and snaps of the two sharing their life together. Asghari has also been one of Spears’ strongest and most vocal advocates, especially during her conservatorship battle.

“I have always wanted nothing but the best for my better half, and will continue to support her following her dreams and creating the future she wants and deserves,” he said in an interview with People. “I am thankful for all of the love and support she is receiving from her fans all over the world, and I am looking forward to a normal, amazing future together.”

