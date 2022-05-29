One Dead and 7 Injured in Oklahoma Festival Shooting: Authorities

TAFT, Okla. — One person was killed and seven were injured in a shooting early Sunday at an outdoor festival in eastern Oklahoma, authorities said.
Two juveniles were among those shot at the Memorial Day event near Taft, about 10 miles (16 kilometers) southeast of Tulsa, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a statement.
Witnesses said an argument precluded the gunfire just after midnight, the agency said. No one has been arrested, it said.
About 1,500 people attended the event. Members of the Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office were also in attendance and immediately began rendering aid, OSBI said.
The agency provided no other details including the conditions of those injured. The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office referred the Associated Press to OSBI for
- How to Help Victims of the Texas School Shooting
- TIME's 100 Most Influential People of 2022
- What the Buffalo Tragedy Has to Do With the Effort to Overturn Roe
- Column: The U.S. Failed Miserably on COVID-19. Canada Shows It Didn't Have to Be That Way
- N.Y. Will Soon Require Businesses to Post Salaries in Job Listings. Here's What Happened When Colorado Did It
- The 46 Most Anticipated Movies of Summer 2022
- ‘We Are in a Moment of Reckoning.’ Amanda Nguyen on Taking the Fight for Sexual Violence Survivors to the U.N.