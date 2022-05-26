Kevin Spacey Charged in UK With 4 Counts of Sexual Assault

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves Nantucket District Court after being arraigned on sexual assault charges on January 7, 2019 in Nantucket, Massachusetts.
Scott Eisen —Getty Images
By Associated Press
May 26, 2022 10:57 AM EDT

LONDON — British prosecutors said Thursday they have charged actor Kevin Spacey with four counts of sexual assault against three men.

The Crown Prosecution Service said Spacey “has also been charged with causing a person to engage in penetrative sexual activity without consent.”

The alleged incidents took place in London between March 2005 and August 2008, and in western England in April 2013.

Rosemary Ainslie, head of the service’s Special Crime Division, said the charges follow a review of evidence gathered by London’s Metropolitan Police.

Spacey, a 62-year-old double Academy Award winner, was questioned by British police in 2019 about claims by several men that he had assaulted them.

The former “House of Cards” star ran London’s Old Vic Theatre between 2004 and 2015.

More Must-Read Stories From TIME

Contact us at letters@time.com.

Read More From TIME
You May Also Like
Read Next
The Best Podcasts of 2022 So Far
Next Up: Editor's Pick
Underwater Noise Pollution Is Disrupting Ocean Life—But We Can Fix It
EDIT POST