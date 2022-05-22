Gunfire Injures Man in NYC Subway, Suspect at Large: Report

A man opened fire on a moving New York subway train Sunday, striking another man in the chest, police said. The suspect is at large.
The shooting came shortly before noon on a Q train in Manhattan just before arrival at the Canal Street station, WNBC-TV reported.
Police were searching for a suspect.
Recent subway crime has set New Yorkers on edge. A man last month set off smoke grenades on a Brooklyn train and shot 10 people.
